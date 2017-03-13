Breakfast is served

The Social Bar's chef Sam Coady prepares a fruit tree as part of the free breakfast co-owners Julie Mavis and Laurie Carr are holding every Monday (even during holidays) between 7 and 9 a.m. People were just starting to enjoy a good start to their day with scrambled egges, toast, coffee, granota and fruit, including (from left) Linzie Mark and volunteers Marion Thompson and Randy Murray, joined by Carr. Individuals and families are welcome to the restaurant's free breakfast Monday's at 26 Ontario St. in Port Hope.