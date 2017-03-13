It's time for some indoor fireworks.

With Big Brother Canada returning for Season 5, starting Wednesday, March 15, on Global, here's a closer look at three of the house guests (we'll look at three more tomorrow):

Gary Levy

Toronto, 25, artist

Status: Returnee from Season 1

Why come back?

“I had been thinking, 'Okay, what do you want to do next with your life?' I know I have the art thing, which I'm blessed to have. But I was like, 'Okay, Gary, you want to be on TV. You want to be a TV star.' I enjoy it so much, I love show business. It was just gnawing at me. And I was just starting the process of where I would fit – would it be TV journalism, would I just do reality television, would I do the weather? – and then this whole thing happened. And I thought, 'Why not? This is on TV. So why not start here?' ”

How have you changed?

“When Canada first saw me, I was just getting my confidence, and I kind of needed a little bit of a boost. Glitter and sparkles were a great tool for me to use to kind of express myself and be seen and heard, because I had been in the shadows for a long time. I've grown a lot. I feel a little bit more mature, and definitely a lot sexier. I still feel funky, fresh and fabulous, which are the three words I would use to describe myself. But I think Canada is going to see a different side of me, and hopefully a different result.”

People you admire?

“I really love Grace Jones. I love Andy Warhol. I'm an old soul. And to bring it to now, for the kids, Beyonce, she's the queen. And Jay Z, too. Hey, they're a package deal now.”

Neda Kalantar

Vancouver, 25, online retailer

Status: Returnee from Season 2

Why come back?

“I would never say no to Big Brother. I always will come back, no matter what. If they want to throw me in there all season, no food, cold showers, I'll take it, I don't care. I obviously shouldn't say that beforehand. But I just love the game.”

How have you changed?

“I don't think I'm that different. Going in last time, I was all like, 'I'm not going to fall for a guy, blah blah blah.' And I fell for a guy. So I think this time I actually won't fall for a guy. But we'll talk after the season. I do feel like I'm a bit more prepared this time. You know that when you get out, people are going to be saying things, so this time I'll be more like, 'Whatever.' So maybe I'm more prepared for the aftermath. But I also know what happens to your brain in there. The outside world doesn't exist. I always thought I was being really nice in the house. And when I came out, everyone was like, 'Wow, you were kind of harsh.' So this time I'm not going to worry about being nice.”

People you admire?

“J.K. Rowling, she's one of my role models, everything she stands for, all her female empowerment, every message that she gets across is exactly what I stand for as well. And also, every member of One Direction.”

Demetres Giannitsos

Edson, Alta., 25, oilfield instrument technician

Status: Newcomer

Why are you here?

“This is the third time I applied, and I did get a call-back my very first year. So I figured, 'Well, I beat out a good percentage of people just to get to that stage and get a call-back, so I obviously have something they're looking for.' That encouraged me to keep trying. Looking back, I'm actually glad they didn't take me the first two times I applied. The younger me would have been, 'It's all-out war.' Now I realize it's more of a chess match.”

Do you have a strategy?

“I'm going to try to keep the target off my back early, because people might look at me and think I'm one of the athletic males. The athletic-looking males can get screwed. I might look strong, but I'm not beating anybody in an endurance competition. I'm definitely not beating you in a puzzle. My memory is horrible. So I'm really not going to be good in any competition. But I have a feeling people are going to look at me and go, 'Big threat.' So I have to convince people that I'm as little a threat as I actually am.”

People you admire?

“I'm a big golfer, so I loved watching Tiger Woods, back when he was Tiger Woods. People were just playing for second place all the time. They knew it, and he knew it. Before a tournament even started, people were intimidated. It's great to have that.”

