The draft 2017 municipal budget Alnwick/Haldimand Township council and staff will share at a March 28 public meeting has a levy increase of close to 4.5% over last year, Mayor John Logel said in an interview after more work was done on the document, including during a closed session.

Several resolutions were passed at the conclusion of the Thursday meeting. Logel said these include a cost-of-living increase to councillors and township staff plus changes in firefighter wages.

A previous report provided by staff about reimbursement to volunteer firefighters was a guide and not accepted as presented, Logel continued. Without providing details, he said some items were higher and others lower.

There was some discussion about making the fire chief position full-time, the mayor added, but this was not adopted at this time.

“It will be discussed (again) later in the year,” he said.

In an effort to maintain roads, more ditching will be done and growth will be kept down with the purchase of a new piece of equipment to ensure roads are not eroded by water.

“This will help ensure roads are in good shape for years to come,” Logel stated.

“I feel good about (the budget) actually,” the mayor continued.

“In the last couple of years it has been higher than 4.5%...but with the fair amount of building in the township last year and (associated) development charges, we were able to keep the rate down but still maintain services and actually improve some.”

The almost 4.5% increase the mayor cited for 2017 is significantly lower than the 8.9% net levy increase in 2016 and the 9.89% net levy increase in 2015.

The pubic meeting concerning the budget takes place at 7 p.m. at the Grafton Town Tall.

