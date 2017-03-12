For the first time in 15 years, the Kingston Voyageurs have lost a first-round playoff series.

Matthew Bumstead’s goal at 10:37 of overtime gave the Cobourg Cougars a 3-2 win Thursday night at the Invista Centre and a sweep of the Ontario Junior Hockey League North-East Conference quarterfinal series.

The last time the Voyageurs lost a first-round playoff series was 2002, when the Peterborough Bees beat Kingston 4-1 in an Ontario Provincial Junior Hockey League best-of-seven division quarterfinal.

Brenden Locke’s goal with 1:01 left in the third period tied the game at 2-2 and forced overtime.

Danny Reidel, with his first goal of the playoffs, and Nolan Hutcheson, also with his first, scored for Kingston, which was outshot 40-24.

Mac Lowry scored the first Cobourg goal, his third of the series.

Voyageurs goalie Boyd Diclemente stopped 37 shots, including 28 over the first two periods.

Cougars netminder Stefano Durante made 22 saves.

Reidel opened the scoring at 7:34 of the first period, but Lowry tied the game at 11:03.

Hutcheson gave the Voyageurs a 2-1 lead at 9:51 of the third period. Hutcheson and Chris Minns each had two points for Kingston.

Both teams were 0-for-4 on power plays. Cobourg outscored Kingston 21-11 in the series. Ryan Casselman, who was held scoreless in Game 4, led the Cougars with five goals in the series. Casselman and Nick Minerva each had a series-high six points for Cobourg.

Cobourg, the third seed in the conference, will now meet the winner of the series between the No. 4 Whitby Fury and No. 5 Wellington Dukes. The Fury held a 3-2 series advantage heading into Game 6 on Sunday night in Wellington. If necessary, the seventh-and-deciding game will be played Tuesday night in Whitby.

On Sunday, both the No. 1 Trenton Golden Hawks and No. 7 Stouffville Spirit both advanced to the conference semifinals. Both clinched their series victories in six games.

Trenton eliminated No. 8 Newmarket after trailing 2-1 early in the series while Stouffville knocked out No. 2 Markham. It wasn't quite the upset a No. 7 seed eliminating No. 2 would suggest as the teams finished just two points apart in the regular season standings. Markham received the No. 2 seed in the conference by placing atop the North Division standings, even though all East Division teams had more points.

