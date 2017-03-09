Solid accounting due this week, Angus says

PORT HOPE -

What lawyer Ian Angus terms a “solid report,” created from a financial analysis commissioned by Port Hopers for Fair Taxes to evaluate the Municipality of Port Hope's accounting of money spent from the Low Level Radioactive Waste Trust Fund, will be made public this week.

During an interview Wednesday, Angus declined to release details about the financial differences between the two documents until ratepayers and the municipality have a chance to review the report.

This analysis comes as a newsletter from another citizens' group, Rural Representation (which has some of the same membership as PHFFT) states that the $2.5-million which Port Hope staff have identified as money spent from the Trust, is significantly under-estimated by the municipal staff reports.

The accounting by Port Hope staff to Angus was required under a judge's order, when it was determined in court late last year that the Trust is only to benefit former Hope Township residents — that is, Ward 2 residents of the amalgamated municipality of the former Hope Township and Port Hope.

Money has been spent out of the Trust that benefits Ward 2 taxpayers, the citizens' groups and the municipality all agree, but some has been spent that does not. What that amount is, however, is at issue.

“We hear from PHFFT that the amount that MPH (the Municipality of Port Hope) will have to repay to the Ward 2 LLRW Trust Fund is much larger than the initial forecast of $2,500,000+...apparently $4,500,000+,” the electronic newsletter from Rural Representation states.

Meantime, besides looking at figures, the PHFFT report “asks a lot of questions about what the municipality has been doing all along,” Angus said.

If Port Hope council and staff “are not good” with our report, he continued, “we can go back to the judge.”

But that would not take place until after the April 18 appeal by the Municipality of Port Hope about the future of the Trust and his own cross-appeal set for the same day.

Angus asked council to abandon the appeal from the municipality and the associated legal costs to all taxpayers, but he said there has been “deafening silence” to his request.

“We didn't have high expectations of that happening.”

Angus added that a large contingent of 50 to 100 Ward 2 residents are anticipated to attend the appeal and cross-appeal, to be heard at Osgoode Hall in Toronto.

Port Hope Mayor Bob Sanderson was out of town. Questions from this newspaper were directed to treasurer David Baxter, who did not respond by press time.