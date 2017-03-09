NAPANEE -

It was a rare but also not-so-rare Provincial Junior Hockey League playoff game for the Port Hope Panthers on Wednesday.

The rarity came in the shots on goal count. The Panthers, for just the second time in Tod Division play this season and after having gone 35 games in a row without being on the short end in that category, were outshot, 36-32.

The not-so-rare occurrence came on the scoreboard. The Panthers, scoring a single goal in each period, withstood a furious third-period charge and edged the home-ice Napanee Raiders, 3-2. It was their third win in as many games in the Tod final, their seventh consecutive playoff victory and their 42nd triumph in 46 games overall.

The pennant-winning Panthers now sit just one win shy of capturing the best-of-seven division final and advancing to East Conference final against the winner of the Orr Division final between the Clarington Eagles and Lakefield Chiefs, who begin the series Friday night.

Game 4 of the Tod final is also scheduled for Friday night, in Port Hope at 7:30 p.m.

The Panthers outshot Napanee 28-22 over the first two periods and built a 2-1 lead. Mike Smith scored the lone first-period goal before Napanee's Justynn Steven tied the score midway through the second. Kallen McFarland made it a 2-1 game at 16:07.

In the third period, Napanee owned the momentum, outshooting Port Hope 14-4. Despite that advantage, Port Hope still managed to extend its lead to 3-1 when Cam McGill tallied 3:37 into the frame. Sean Robertson got Napanee back within a goal at 16:08, but the Raiders could not click for the equalizer.

Port Hope goaltender Eric Jackson faced a personal season-high 36 shots, making 34 saves, while Jeremy Wasson stopped 29 of 32 shots in the Napanee net.

The last time the Panthers were outshot in a game was on Oct. 21 when they were outgunned 35-31 by Napanee but still won, 6-1. The Raiders tied the Panthers in shots on Nov. 25, 38-38, in a 4-3 Port Hope win.

— The Whig-Standard

PROVINCIAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

Tod Division

Final

Best-of-seven

Port Hope (1) vs. Napanee (2)

Port Hope leads 3-0

Wednesday, March 8

Port Hope 3 Napanee 2

Friday, March 10

Napanee at Port Hope, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 12

x-Napanee at Port Hope, 5:20 p.m.

Tuesday, March 14

x-Port Hope at Napanee, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

x-Napanee at Port Hope, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Port Hope 4 Napanee 0

Sunday, March 5

Port Hope 4 Napanee 3 (OT)

x-if necessary