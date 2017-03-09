Port Hope officer faces PSA charges

PORT HOPE -

EXCLUSIVE - A Port Hope Police officer has been suspended and is facing several Police Services Act charges following an investigation.

Chief Bryant Wood said the investigation involving “serious misconduct” concerns a Constable with the service.

As of press time, the first date of the Police Services Act hearing has not taken place and the charges have not been read to the female officer. Given these circumstances, Wood will not identify the officer until such time.

Wood said he has picked a prosecutor and Hearing Officer. Because of scheduling conflicts a hearing date has not been set, but it is suspected the first date will be in March.

“But until the first appearance occurs and the charges are read to the defendant/respondent, I really can’t comment much on the name or that kind of stuff,” he commented.

“A Notice of Hearing was served, which basically means they have to appear for a first appearance where it all starts to occur.”

The first appearance will not be a physical appearance, but will be way of a conference call among all parties.

Wood said this is done because of cost.

“What that does is cut down on the cost for us because, (if) I have to bring everybody to a room, it’s going to cost $800 an hour,” he said.

“It’s like a five- or 10-minute phone call and, once that occurs, I’m going to speak to the prosecutor about what we do about a media release — because in fairness to the officer, I’m trying not to make this a public spectacle.”

The Constable has been suspended with pay since November.

“It’s the only course I have,” Wood said.

“When you talk about this type of misconduct, we can’t afford to have the person on duty, taking calls and dealing with the public.

“There is just no way in the world we are going to allow that to occur. So it’s better off for everybody that the individual just stay home,” he explained.

“In the coming years or even months, the government is looking to change the Police Services Act, and that’s one thing they are looking at changing. But the only thing they are going to change is if there is really significant misconduct and the officer is suspended for actions if they were off-duty.

“Right now that’s not the case for this.”

Wood said, “there are a significant number of charges.”

Once the Police Services Act charges have been read and a date has been set, Wood said a Police Services Act hearing is a public venue for people who wish to watch the process.

The Police Services Act hearing could possibly take months, Wood admitted, but added, “I should have a lot more to say once that first appearance has occurred.”

Admitting it is hard for a small police service like Port Hope to go through this, the Chief said there is another on-going investigation regarding the same officer.

“Nothing may come of that, but it’s just a bit of information we got and have to look into.”

“(The) main part of the investigation was done in December, and then it was handed off to a prosecutor who did the analysis of the investigation and type of misconduct and where this should go and made recommendations to me.

“But generally speaking, the investigation was completed in December.”

Wood said he had hoped initially there wouldn’t be a Police Services Act hearing.

“Before this whole thing started up, we were kind of trying to look at it from a internal point of view. But parties have to agree to certain things for things not to occur. When people don’t agree to something, then we have to proceed down the road to have a full investigation and go down the road of a hearing,” Wood said.

“This isn’t necessarily the way it was going to go from the outset, but it’s the way it has to go now.”

Having a Police Services Act hearing is more serious then internal discipline, which is typically a loss of hours or holidays for the individual.

“Usually when you call a (PSA) hearing it’s because of more serious misconduct and, generally speaking, the hearing results will be demotion or dismissal.

“That’s the position of the administration at this point in time. We’ll see where it all goes. Because it’s more serious, it has to go in front of a hearing officer.

“In this case, these investigations were termed as Chief’s complaint, where I received information of a misconduct and I ordered an investigation.”

In case of a guilty finding during a Police Services Act hearing, Wood said, the penalty is in the purview of the Chief.

“When it goes in front of the hearing officer at the first appearance, that’s when it gets read in what our intention as a service is.

“There is a lot more to say about this, but because it’s behind the scenes right now, I can’t comment,” he stated.

“The individual was notified the other day the press was going to be notified of this shortly, and the individual said to other people that we were threatening her with releasing it to the media — which is really kind of silly.”

When asked if there were several charges under the Police Services Act, Wood said, “that’s an understatement.

“Many things came out of the course of the investigation that we weren’t originally aware of. As a result of the investigation, lots has come out.”

Wood said the entire incident is “disappointing.”

“First of all that we have such (allegedly) egregious misconduct occurring, but in no way shape or form do we here at the Port Hope Police Service — and I would think most police services, if not all — ever want to go down the road of doing this or calling a hearing. It’s foreign to us and something we never thought we would have to go through.”

President of the Port Hope Police Association Mathew Lawrence said through e-mail, “we always represent every member. Our position like any Association Board, is we always do what’s in the best interest of the Association.

“If someone is suspended, they are entitled due process. However, a suspension with or without pay is an operational decision. Our job as a Board is to provide a member with sound advice,” Lawrence said.

“The process is definitely conducted in concert with more than competent legal advice.”