Kirkpatrick is Y CEO

NORTHUMBERLAND -

The YMCA Northumberland board of directors has announced that, following a comprehensive national search, Eunice Kirkpatrick has been selected as the agency's next chief executive officer.

A committee of the board of directors led the search, along with a YMCA Canada representative. The search committee focused on identifying a new CEO who shares the agency's vision and mission, “where the YMCA is for all and is intentional and focused on strengthening the foundations of community in Northumberland County by delivering programs and services that promote lasting social and personal change,” the press release said.

Board chair Les Andrews said he believes Kirkpatrick to be the ideal person to fill the role.

“Eunice is a well-respected community leader who lives and breathes the values of the YMCA, and has demonstrated a strong ability to build lasting relationships and create partnerships which lead to a healthier community for everyone,” Andrews said.

“We couldn’t be more pleased.”

A long-time Northumberland County resident and senior Y staff member, Kirkpatrick will work closely with the board of directors and staff on delivering strategic and critical initiatives which will extend the reach of the YMCA in Northumberland County.

“I am delighted at the opportunity to lead YMCA Northumberland through the next strategic phases of the organization, which will allow us to serve more people in more communities,” Kirkpatrick stated in the press release.

“This is a perfect fit for me ,and I look forward to working in this new capacity.”