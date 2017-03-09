Group stands firm against Fidelity plans

COLBORNE -

A group of Purdy Road home owners appeared at Cramahe Township council this week to voice adamant opposition to a project at 512 Purdy Rd. that they consider inimical to their part of the community.

As well, they insist it is against the zoning that governs that parcel of land.

Zoned for Rural Residential and Rural Use, the seven-acre property at 512 Purdy Rd. can be used for “a garden nursery sales and supply establishment” — if the lot is at least 61.7 acres in size, Mandy Martin said.

When she investigated, along with Colleen Vandevalk and Kim Emond, all they could learn was that a company called Fidelity was to open a landscape business in April. Their research led them to Fidelity Engineering and Construction Ltd. — Leaders in Civil Engineering and Construction Management, with a head-office address given as 512 Purdy R., Colborne.

“The company is primarily involved in large engineering and construction projects throughout the province. The company has a fleet of large construction equipment,” Martin said.

Fidelity brought plans before council in November to build a structure of 7,500 to 9,600 sq. ft. to house office space, indoor supply storage and garage area — sounding more like commercial-industrial than rural use, she pointed out.

Already, Martin added, berms on the east and west sides of the property have disrupted a wetland to the southwest and a natural drainage system that flows across the property.

“Further, a proposed garage operation implies the presence of controlled substances including oils, gasoline, lubricants,” she listed.

The women provided among their documentation an aerial view of the area, computer screen grabs showing Fidelity's use of the Colborne address, and a print-out of a January article in Cramahe Now about the Fidelity project.

The highlighted portion of the story said the two-storey steel office-maintenance-storage building they will construct will cost $1- to $2-million to design and build, and will house up to 20 offices.

“If this is going to be brazenly bullied through, I am afraid we are going to have to challenge it all the way,” Martin declared.

“I too was concerned at the speed of what happened,” Mayor March Coombs said.

Though he had not been involved in discussions between Fidelity and staff, Coombs said that he had brought director of corporate services Julie Oram and chief administrative officer Craig Brooks to meet with the owners.

“They realized they were being disruptive to the neighbourhood,” the mayor said, and their plans for a 10,000-sq.-ft. building have changed.

“We have a building permit for a much smaller building, 12 by 32 feet,” Coombs said.

“They have hired an environmental engineer to work with Lower Trent Conservation on storm-water management.”

Coombs told the group that the gas tanks they had installed had been approved by the Ministry of the Environment and assured them that, though the property is zoned rural, they will be taxed at a commercial rate.

The group distributed photocopies of the permitted uses under Rural zoning. While Nursery Operation is one of them, Martin said, that means selling garden-nursery-landscaping supplies, not setting up an engineering operation.

Citing a print-out from the company website taken just that day, Vandevalk pointed out a reference to doing septic systems – will they be storing rolls of neoprene, she wondered.

“I can tell you, we have spoken with them, and they realize the public perception of what's happening,” Coombs said.

“You can't just establish things without notification of your neighbours,” Martin said.

“Obviously your interpretation of what's allowed and our reading are in contravention.”

“Will they store their large over-tonnage vehicles there — a sign has just gone up about five tonnes per axle — and what about their slinger trucks?” Emond demanded.

“The intention is that they will be away at construction sites,” Coombs said. But in the meantime, Martin said, they would be on Purdy Road.

“I know you are concerned about your water and your wells and your traffic,” the mayor allowed.

“I am also concerned you are not upholding your own laws,” Martin said.

“Staff tells me we are, and I have to rely on that,” Coombs stated.

“But the buck stops with you,” Martin replied.

“Maybe take a look — we drive by every day, and we know what's there,” Vandevalk suggested.

“By construction season, it will be gone,” Coombs insisted.

But construction season ends, Emond said.

“Heavy equipment going up and down every day, accidents. They have ploughed over wetlands in contravention of Lower Trent. My well is several hundred metres from where they are,” she stated.

“It complies with our Official Plan, as far as I am concerned,” Coombs said.

Council was asked about the garage referred to in the Cramahe Now article, and Councillor Ed van Egmond said he'd asked the same question.

“They said it was for the landscaping equipment if it needed to be fixed. What they have brought to council and staff at this point is a landscaping business,” van Egmond said.

“I believe you have had an effect. Their vision of what they want there has drastically changed.”

Later, at question time, a 27-year resident of the municipality recalled the extensive notifications and consultations he'd gone through just to build his house.

“We have taken input and consultation away from the citizens and have given it to the corporations — and that's wrong,” he declared.

“I'm concerned that there's an erosion of rural democracy with no public input or consultations. When we change the land use, there are processes in place, and we can't bypass that,” the man said.

“Why should corporations have that power? They build and come back and say, 'Just approve it.'”