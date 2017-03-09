Family at a loss over son's predicament

RICE LAKE -

A Roseneath-area family is at its wit's end over their 16-year-old son Zachary.

After seeking help through the Situation Table Northumberland, the OPP, the Children's Aid Society and a host of other services, the teenager continues to bounce between hospital psychiatric facilities and special youth centres following outbursts of violence.

They did not see him at his birthday, Christmas time, nor since, the parents say.

“We are disappointed,” Alicia McPhail said about how she and common-law husband Ted Featherstone feel at being cut out of his life.

They confirmed that OPP mental-health liaison officer Nancy Wagner, who is also a member of the Situation Table Northumberland (a group working to assist families and individuals falling between service cracks) met with the family late last year. The issue was Zachary's violent and unpredictable behaviour and his decision not to come back home.

The officer said she sympathized with them, knew what they were going through and said she would get back to them, McPhail said in an interview Wednesday.

“We never have heard anything since,” she said.

Instead, her parents — with whom Zachary was living after violent outbursts at home — sought and received court-ordered custody, which surprised them. But then he was taken to a psychiatric ward of an area hospital and, due to his violent behaviour, her elderly parents don't want him living there either.

As far as they know, Zachary is in a special youth centre in Whitby at this time.

To make a bad situation worse, her parents kept them away from Zachary, and McPhail also says she believes they helped turn Zachary against her.

Featherstone and McPhail describe the boy as someone with diminished mental and motor skills who needs a structured, disciplined environment. And they describe their own family (which includes a young daughter nearing her first birthday) as one requiring more assistance than they were able to get over the past years and months in trying to have a safe environment for Zachary and them.

Featherstone and McPhail also fault the lack of mental health and allied services in helping with their son over the past few years.

Now that he is 16, a judge's custody order states that it is up to Zachary what he wants to do, where he will be and to whom he will talk or visit.

“He has a mind of a six-year-old and our hands are tied,” Featherstone stated.

“I'm very angry about it.”