Enjoy the fun and rewards of a DBIA passport

COBOURG -

For the first time, shoppers in Downtown Cobourg can enjoy the fun (and perhaps the rewards) of the Spring Passport program.

It's the newest addition to the annual line-up of events for the Downtown Business Improvement Area, event and communications co-ordinator Paige Montgomery said, and it spans the longest time.

Pick up your Spring Passport from any of 65 participating businesses, and take it with you when you're downtown to collect stamps from your favourite businesses between March 13 and April 30.

Each passport serves as an invitation to shop local and explore Downtown Cobourg, Montgomery said.

“Visit familiar favourites and try new places, all while collecting stamps for a chance to win three prizes.”

That would be two prizes of 250 Downtown Dollars (which can be redeemed at any participating business) and one 500 Downtown Dollars prize.

“Our events committee is looking forward to serving our community in new and better ways,” DBIA board of management special-events chair Rino Ferreri said in the press release.

“We think the Spring Passport program is the perfect way to get started.”

Over the 40 day of the promotion, you can have your passport stamped once for every $10 spent at any participating business. When your passport has 10 stamps, it's considered complete.

Fill out your contact information, and return your completed passport to the DBIA office (253 Division St.) or to any participating merchant — this will give you one entry in the prize draw.

“There is no limit on the number of passports a person can enter,” Montgomery said.

The prize draw will take place at the start of the annual DBIA Girl's Night Out event on May 12.

For more information, and a complete list of the 2017 Calendar of Events in Downtown Cobourg, visit www.downtowncobourg.ca.