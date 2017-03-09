PORT HOPE -

Port Hope Deputy Mayor Greg Burns has issued a written response to information contained in a recent Rural Representation newsletter which he characterizes as containing “caustic” and “inaccurate” remarks aimed at himself, Mayor Bob Sanderson and Councillor Louise Ferrie Blecher.

His response on behalf of the municipality to the citizen group's views, and what he calls its “most troubling remarks” include:

• The allegation that council approved a 45% increase in our taxes two years ago. Burns said the change, due to the revised tax-allocation method, was a 37% increase phased in over 10 years.

“Higher percentages (44%-51%) are arrived at by including the annual 2014 increase and the impact of not using $100K LLRW funds to reduce the levy in 2014, as was done in 2013 — essentially the impact if all of the changes made in 2014 were implemented immediately.”

• “A company wants to build a garbage incinerator close to your property and residents five kilometres away are going to put up with a steady stream of garbage trucks.”

Port Hope Residents for Managing Waste Responsibly have fought this from the beginning, Burns said, and council turned down the application from Entech-REM with no support from Rural Redesign. The Ontario Municipal Board sided with the municipality, and now the Centre of Excellence Working Group will be forwarding a motion to council to eliminate future incinerators and phase out existing ones.

• “We have received word that the tax levy for all homeowners in the Rural Ward is forecast to an increase of 6.5% and the increase in the Urban Ward is forecast to be 4.5%.”

Burns said that would be 4% for Ward 1 and 7% for Ward 2 on the municipal portion only before the change in LLRW fund use (with interest earnings varying from year to year) or changes to tax allocation.

• It is alleged a $17,830,0934 shortfall will be paid by home owners, with the rural-ward share working out to 25% to 27%.

Of the budget required to be raised through tax levy, Burns said, 17% is levied to Ward 2 ($3.17-million before LLRW reduction) and 83% to Ward 1, the same percentage split as in 2016. The referenced 27% is the weighted assessment of Ward 2, which is used to allocate the common services (63% of the total levy) — but does not reflect the share of the total budget levy, because 33% of the levy is special services charged to Ward 1 while Ward 2 special services are 4% of the total amount to be levied.

• The group quoted Sanderson: “If I were elected I would take immediate action to reduce costs where possible at all levels.”

Council eliminated a number of middle- to senior-management positions in October 2015, Burns said, saving an estimated $350,000.

• “The Engineering and Works Department are planning to increase their expenditures by 17%.”

Burns said the increase in the amount from the 2017 tax levy for this department is 2.98% over 2016.

• “Interestingly (or not) our three elected representatives are noticeably absent in support and action to bring high speed access to the Rural Ward.”

Burns listed two council-facilitated meetings with local internet providers in 2016 to discuss how the municipality could help them provide better rural service. On-going discussions (confidential at their request) are occurring with two of these companies, and the municipality has sent a letter to all ISP companies offering to help them secure Federal funding through Connect To Innovate and access to any municipal property or facilities for this purpose. In addition, Ferrie Blecher and Councillor Terry Hickey have met with EORN representatives to support the municipality's interest in securing an expanded network into the rural area.

• “Our Mayor, Bob Sanderson, and our two Councillors Greg Burns and Louise Ferrie Blecher did a great thing when they were campaigning — they actually listed all the things that they would do to improve both the functioning of our municipality and our quality of life. They had an impressive list of 44 items.”

Burns cited two documents in response.

He and Ferrie Blecher circulated a joint flyer with 10 shared goals. To date, three can be classified as done (reorganizing municipal staffing structure, using community expertise instead of external consultants, defending the denial of the REM application), one done pending provincial action (completing the water-to-Welcome project), two partially done (creating a citizen's advisory council to oversee municipal planning, fostering transparency and community engagement) and the remainder ongoing.

As well, Sanderson published a campaign flyer setting out 11 commitments. There was some overlap, but nine of them are ongoing and two are done (reducing administration costs and getting REM out of the community).

Both documents represent 21 items, Burns pointed out.