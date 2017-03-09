Check it out for Colon Cancer Awareness Month

NORTHUMBERLAND -

March is Colon Cancer Awareness month, and the Central East Regional Cancer Program (in partnership with local hospitals and Cancer Care Ontario) is encouraging residents to get checked with a safe and painless take-home test.

Northumberland Hills Hospital is one of the organizations behind the press release aiming to increase awareness of the second-most commonly diagnosed cancer in Ontario (and second most-common cause of cancer deaths).

It is estimated that, in 2016, some 9.900 Ontarians were diagnosed with colon cancer, and about 3,200 died.

Despite this fact, many people (particularly men) are not getting checked.

Colon-cancer screening can make a life-or-death difference, said Dr. Hugh Kendall, Colorectal Screening-GI Endoscopy Physician Lead for the Central East Regional Cancer Program.

“When caught early, nine out of every 10 people with colon cancer can be cured,” the doctor stated.

“In its later stages, the outcomes are much worse. That's why it's so important to get screened every two years.”

Cancer Care Ontario recommends that men and women at average risk between the ages of 50 and 74 get checked with a fecal occult blood test every two years. This is a safe and painless test that checks a person's stool of tiny drops of blood which could be caused by colon cancer.

Researched shows that this test, when used regularly by people aged 50 and older, can reduce deaths from colon cancer. If colon cancer is caught after it has spread to other parts of the body, treatment is harder with fewer successful outcomes — as few as one in eight will be cured.

“Many people don't realize that colon cancer may be present in the body for a long time before it causes physical symptoms,” said Dr. Catherine Dube, Clinical Lead ColonCancerCheck Cancer Care Ontario.

“The role of screening is to catch the cancer early, because it is highly treatable at that stage.”

Colon cancer can develop when growths on the colon lining (called polyps) turn into cancer over time. People aged 50 to 74 without a parent, brother, sister or child who has been diagnosed with colon cancer are considered to be at average risk and should take the fecal occult blood test every two years.

Some people who have had polyps removed from their colon and those with inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis, for example) may be at increased risk, and may require regular colonoscopies instead.

For more information on a take-home fecal occult blood test, talk to your health-care provider.

For those without a family doctor or nurse-practitioner, the kit can be obtained through community pharmacies, mobile screening coaches or Telehealth Ontario (1-866-828-9213).