Big Apple project wins support

COLBORNE -

It doesn't cost anything to support the request from the Big Apple to modify the Highway 401 eastbound ramp for easier access to their compound.

So — in consideration of the benefits to tourism and the local economy — Cramahe Township council said yes this week to a proposal that Mayor Marc Coombs described as a ramp off the ramp. This would give people exiting the highway the option of direct entry to the Big Apple, as opposed to landing on County Road 25, taking a right, then another right on to Orchard Road.

Coombs also liked the idea of reducing the bus traffic at the busy Orchard Road corner.

Councillor Ed van Egmond questioned the safety of the proposal, but was assured the access was one-way only — into the Big Apple Service Centre but not out again.

The request was for council to advise the Ministry of Transportation that they're in support of the modification. The owner of the Big Apple will take care of the costs.

Councillor Tim Gilligan's motion to provide a letter of support was passed.