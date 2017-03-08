Two ships passing out in the night

Scientists who stay up nights will tell you that the amount of sleep that each person needs depends on many factors including age, for instance.

(In my parenting experience) babies sleep about 18 hours a day in two-minute intervals. Teenagers are never awake even when they appear to be physically moving about. Parents need about 24 hours of sleep per day when dealing with either of the two aforementioned (in my parenting experience.)

All adults bring their own distinct idiosyncrasies to the table – uh – bed. That is why when I got married I made sure that the first stick of furniture I bought was a king-sized bed.

I felt that it was important to have a slumber field vast enough to dampen all forms of hither and thither thrashing that may annoy my significant other. To wit, above our scrolled brass head board, is a framed motto that reads: “Warning! Your spouse’s slightest movement appears much greater than it is!”

We all have our kinks when it comes to sleep: For my wife, the question of having sufficient sprawling space is academic because even if she had a football field to sleep on, her leg would always be offside. Her other sleepy-bye eccentricity is that she rests her head only on a poor little green pillow which she has used since childhood. Like Goldilocks, she finds her pillow “just right.” We never fail to take it along on all overnight trips.

At bedtime, my wife switches on showroom lighting and checks to see that she has her meat mallet under the bed in case she has to tenderize a prowler or a sleepwalking husband. To secure sweet slumber she needs the room temperature to be exact within a fraction; so she turns the thermostat up or down in proportion to me invariably contracting pneumonia or sweating to death. What she really needs is a Celsius-controlled space suit.

I slack out with less red tape. All I ask of Mr. Sandman is that the room be between 0 and 100 C. Also, I require 12 pillows to surround me like a fort, three more to cover my head and one to cradle in my arms because I’m too old for a teddy bear. Psychiatrist could devote a chapter to what that is all about.

Before hitting the sheets it is my job to verify that the room is safe from pirates and the creature from the Black Lagoon; I look under the bed, behind the curtains, inside the closet and in the ceiling light shade. (Everything short of climbing on the roof.) Then it’s read-in-bed time.

My wife can read War and Peace before her first yawn. I have been reading the same paragraph from a Bathroom Reader for the last 21 years; I can’t remember what it’s about.

Before sleep, she meditates, conjuring Utopian vistas and far-off universes. I lie awake wondering whether it’s worth spending $28.99 on a barrel of relish at Costco or will I consume only half of it in my lifetime. And then I dream about it.

She says I snore, but she’s deluded; I say we live too close to an invisible saw mill.

But neither of us talks in our sleep…to each other. Eyes shut, she beckons a silver-maned unicorn basking by a shining clear blue lake. I yell for a taxi and spring my arm up, one of the rare times that she will have to invade my side of the springs to parry and thrust a sharpened finger into my ribcage.

Eventually, we are adrift once more on an ocean of foam. Two ships passing out in the night.

