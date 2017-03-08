The face of Canada

There are photographers – and then there are news-photographers.

I distinguish them from other photographic practitioners because they seem to be infused with a seventh/eighth sense that allows them, when photographing a spontaneous news event, to anticipate, visualize what will, might, happen in the immediate moments ahead. Assuming a new personality, nothing, nothing – will get in the way of their objective; which is to capture the unpredictable events unfolding in front of them.

This all came to mind looking at a photograph that appeared in the national press last week, taken by Canadian Press photographer, Paul Chiasson. You might have seen it; at a border crossing between Canada and the United States near Hemmingford, Quebec (the ‘border’ actually a large pile of snow), an RCMP officer spontaneously, affectionately, picking up in welcome a young child from Somalia entering Canada illegally with its parents. The officer is looking right into the child’s eyes, a warm, broad, almost loving smile on his face. In 1/250th of-a-second, a moment of life captured for all time. I had an equally instant thought; Paul Chiasson’s indelible image, en-capsules the huge difference between Canada and the United States when it comes to humaneness and immigrants.

And then I thought of Kellie Leitch – she of the 22 letters after her name that in any configuration don’t spell compassion - and her campaign to become the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada. Ahh, what a tangled, offensive web she weaves, wanting to judge immigrants according to what kind of Canadian ‘values’ they possess or understand; immigrants seeking not just a better life, but a life.

As a one-time immigrant myself, I recall a native-born Canadian telling me, “You know, Canadians are simply immigrants with seniority.” Looking back, when I stepped ashore at Quebec City in 1955, what did I know about Canadian ‘values’? Like immigrants today, I arrived with a set of values implanted through my English upbringing – many of which I loathed before I even boarded the Empress of France for that life-changing journey. The insidious class system and, even worse, the judging of other people by their accents, their education (‘Which school, old chap? Ohh ...’) the way they dress, instantly slotting them into a perceived level of English society, a disease perhaps to be diagnosed in the DSM-6 as ‘stratafiction’, often afflicting some for life. Which happens. They never change.

The thing is, an immigrant arriving in Canada begins a remarkable voyage of discovery, the enormity of the experience being in direct relation to the life left behind. The immigrants captured in Paul Chiasson’s photograph were from Somalia, first fleeing a 22 year-old war that has seen an estimated 500,000 deaths; where over 200 people have died from starvation during this past week. Then fleeing the uncertainty of a Trump-afflicted, paranoiac United States .... into the welcoming, open arms of that RCMP officer and experiencing their first Canadian value.

Of course, each immigrant’s discovery of Canada varies, depending on expectations and what was left behind in their country of origin. One gradually absorbs Canadian values as the immigrant-experience develops and grows, at the same time, casting off superfluous, ill-fitting, supposed values from one’s country of origin. We have no choice about where we are born. We’re stuck with it. Stuck with whatever lifestyle is forced upon us under the guise of ‘loyalty’, ‘heredity’, ‘curtsy and bow’, ‘it’s in your blood’, and other supposed dutiful guilt-trips.

The Somalian child greeted by the RCMP officer has remarkable experiences ahead; discovering democracy, freedom of movement, choice; opportunity to dream and achieve, yes, beyond one’s expectations - such as a full plate. To discover Canada from coast to coast to coast. Freely. To discover and absorb Canadian values. Just like I did. And am still doing. It’s a lifelong voyage in the very best country in the world in which to live.

Grahame Woods, a retired mental-health counsellor and Gemini-winning television playwright, lives in Cobourg. He can be reached at ggwoods@sympatico.ca.