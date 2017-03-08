Tax your builder, not your farmer, writer says

NORTHUMBERLAND -

I completely agree with the anger and frustration of farmers over skyrocketing increases in MPAC assessments on farmland. Farmers already have more than their fair share of challenges and financial risks associated with the business of feeding Ontario.

Farmers who have invested heavily in the business depend on that income to support their families. They should not be further penalized by excessive and unreasonable taxes, especially when farmland assessments are driven higher by factors completely unrelated to farming (e.g. Highway 407 and GO service expansions eastward).

It should also be noted that many rural homes in Northumberland County are built on farmland, and 50 acres of vacant land is generally more marketable than the same 50 acres with a house on it. Unfortunately MPAC fails to recognize that very important difference.

The restrictions imposed by provincial and municipal severance policies discourage the separation of a house from farmland, therefore those homeowners can find themselves at a distinct disadvantage given the additional tax burden and reduced marketability of their property.

More flexible severance policies should be implemented to level the playing field for all farmland owners. If Ontario is honestly interested in saving farmland, then taxes on farmland should be based on the value of land to a farmer today, and not to a speculative developer tomorrow.

Tax the man who builds your condo, not the man who feeds you.

John Cullen

Hope Township