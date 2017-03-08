SONG and Westben partner for workshop

The SONG (Sounds of the Next Generation) program partnered with Westben Arts Festival Theatre of Campbellford to host a large music workshop at St. Andrew's Church in Cobourg this past Saturday. Donna Bennett and Brian Finlay, the founders of Westben were recently awarded the Order of Canada and led the workshop along with SONG facilitators.

This was the first time the youth choirs from SONG and from Westben met, uniting the youth across the divides of Northumberland County. The workshop was a rehearsal for a free concert on Saturday, May 27 at Trinity United Church, which has been completely funded by a Town of Cobourg Civic Grant in celebration of Canada 150 and will focus solely on works of Canadian composers.