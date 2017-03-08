Register by March 17 for A Cappella workshop

The Northumberland Chorus is pleased to host a one day A Cappella workshop on March 25 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Cobourg's Grace Christian Reformed Church.

Girls and women, nine years of age to 50-plus, are invited to come spend the day singing, bonding, and learning about the magic of barbershop music.

The workshop includes various activities to learn all about the art of A Cappella singing in a casual and friendly atmosphere. The participants will learn to sing barbershop-style (in four-part vocal harmony) using audio and video examples while comparing various other styles of music.

March 17 is the deadline to register. This gives everyone time to familiarize themselves with the music prior to March 25. It also offers a chance to pick the part most comfortable for your vocal range, your personality and your musicianship skills — for the right mix and best sound, there should be lots of leads and basses, a strong baritone contingent plus a few tenors to put the icing on the cake.

A day of fun sessions and practices will culminate at 4 p.m. in a final mini-concert to allow everyone to show off their newly learned skills alongside Northumberland Chorus and the Winsome Times Quartet.

Your $10 registration includes lunch, snacks and beverages. And the chorus is offering twosomes interested in participating — mother-daughter pairs, sisters, even friends — a special two-for-one price.

Registration forms and information can be found at www.northumberland-chorus.com (or call Joan at 905-372-6674 or Cheryl at 905-372-6040).

This event is sponsored by Young Singers Foundation, The Dutch Oven and The Northumberland Chorus.

Members of the public are welcome to enjoy the 4 p.m. concert at the church, located at 440 King St. E. In Cobourg. Doors open at 3:40 p.m., and a donation for Northumberland Fare Share Food Bank at the doors would be appreciated.