Police take care of leaking fuel
PETE FISHER Northumberland Today Cobourg firefighters responded to a car leaking fuel at a retirement residence on Division Street in Cobourg on Wednesday morning. Firefighters contained the leak and notified authorities for clean up of the spill. Habitat For Humanity Northumberland volunteer Sam Cole prepares the sign that tells the tale at 764 Division St., Cobourg.
COBOURG -
