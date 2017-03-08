Players to celebrate 40 years with gala

In October 1976, on a shoestring budget of about $400, a small group of veteran actors, directors and producers proudly presented Northumberland Players’ first show on the former Cobourg Collegiate West’s stage. The play was Woody Allen’s Don’t Drink the Water. It was an immediate hit, and even went on to “tour” to Brighton’s high school. One year later, the Northumberland Players were incorporated as a not-for-profit society, and a Northumberland arts institution was born.

Today, the fledgling founding group has become a dedicated team of well over 300 set builders, painters, stage managers, props managers, lighting designers, sound designers, actors, producers, directors, costume designers, set dressers, stage hands, lighting and sound operators, music directors, musicians, office administrators, event coordinators, script readers, front-of-house volunteers, and on, and on, and on. The Players’ recent production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat alone required a cast and crew of over 100 people.

And on Friday, March 24, the Northumberland Players invite the community to join them in their celebration of 40 years of community theatre, at a gala event to be held at the Cobourg Community Centre.

Volunteer organizers Jody Ledgerwood and Grant Coward promise an evening of “Ruby Memories” including a display of some favourite costumes, photo archives, and performances of scenes from some of the Players’ favourite productions. There will be a live auction, a catered dinner, a cash bar, and a dance to follow the dinner. Ms. Ledgerwood and Mr. Coward invite guests to “dress to their best” for this special event, and guests can also take advantage of special rental rates if they wish to borrow a garment from the Players’ Costume House.

Northumberland Players’ President and Artistic Director Jack Boyagian is incredibly proud of the organization’s 40-year legacy, and his vision for the years to come is for the company to continue to push the envelope and produce high-quality theatre for all audiences, and to create unique volunteer opportunities in the county.

The last few years have certainly accomplished this goal: in addition to record-breaking audiences for Joseph and 2015’s Les Miserables, the Players took the highest honours home at both the regional and provincial levels, with last year’s Boeing Boeing, winning Best Production from the Eastern Ontario Drama League and from Theatre Ontario, as well as numerous other awards. All of these awards will also be on display at the upcoming Gala.

For tickets, please call Jody Ledgerwood (905-269-7653), Grant Coward (905-373-1628) or Marg Hilborn (905-372-0577). Tickets need to be reserved by March 14; cost is $55 for the dinner and dance, or $10 for the dance portion only.

To inquire about renting a gown or other garment for the event, please contact the Costume House at 905-372-5856.