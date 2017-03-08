Pitch In in April

COBOURG -

Cobourg council this week endorsed the recommendation of the town's environmental-active transportation advisory committee, and proclaimed April 22 to 29 Pitch-In Canada Week in the Town of Cobourg.

Meeting as a committee of the whole, council extended encouragement for citizens to participate in the week's two clean-up initiatives: the April 21 Twenty-Minute Makeover and the April 22 local Pitch-In event.

Council also expressed the intention to participate in the County of Northumberland's ninth annual Mayors' Keep The County Clean Challenge. Cobourg has always participated, Mayor Gil Brocanier confirmed, but has never won yet.

The report from committee secretary Renee Champagne explained the ninth annual Twenty-Minute Makeover.

“At any time, the county is asking for 20 minutes of participation to go outside and pick up litter in and around your neighbourhood or place of work. No registration is required for this event,” she said.

The big pick-up event starts April 22 at 9 a.m. at Victoria Hall.

“We invite people to come down to town hall, get their little bags, take a section of the town and pick up,” Councillor Forrest Rowden said.

Councillor Suzanne Seguin said she had participated in the pick-up for two years, and finds good weather can make it quite an enjoyable day.

She also warned participants not to be surprised at whatever they might find that needs picking up.

“It blows my mind what people discard and why,” Seguin stated.

Even though there's a smoking bylaw for Victoria Park, Councillor Debra McCarthy added, “I picked up hundreds of butts.”

Rowden encourages everyone to head to Grafton after their pick-up and take advantage of the county's annual open house at its Material Recovery Facility. This year, the open house runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

cnasmith@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_cnasmith