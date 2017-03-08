Nominate a Nursing Hero

NORTHUMBERLAND -

Northumberland Hills Hospital president and chief executive officer Linda Davis encourages both hospital staffers and members of the community to recognize an extraordinary nurse for the Nursing Hero Award.

Sponsored by Hospital News magazine, the award is in its 12th year of saluting nursing heroes who have inspired, encouraged or empowered colleagues — or perhaps those who have provided outstanding care and compassion to patients and their families.

Nominations for nurses who have gone above and beyond the call of duty can be submitted by patients, patients' family members, colleagues and managers.

“You can nominate someone as a patient or as a peer,” Davis said at the March hospital-board meeting last week.

“We are promoting this to the staff, we are promoting it to the community.”

Nominations should be submitted by e-mail to editor@hospitalnews.com or by mail to Hospital News, 610 Applewood Cres., Suite 401, Vaughn ON L4K 0E3, and the deadline is April 7.

Each nomination should contain the nurse's full name, the facility where he or she did this outstanding work, your nursing-hero story and your own contact information.

Winners will be announced during National Nursing Week, May 8 to 14. Along with having their stories published, the top three winners will receive cash prizes ranging from $300 to $1,000.

cnasmith@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_cnasmith