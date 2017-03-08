Maple Syrup Festival is a go, weather or not

WEST NORTHUMBERLAND -

The maple syrup industry began early this year in West Northumberland, but intermittent cold has impeded the flow of sap even as the area's well-known Warkworth Maple Syrup Festival approaches this weekend.

The sap run started about mid-February, Ita Patterson of the Baltimore area said in an interview this week. The sugar bush she and husband Don tap is near Roseneath off County Road 25, and has been a busy site for them for well over a decade.

“They are working on it right now,” she said.

Their family sells the naturally sweet syrup at the Cobourg Farmers' Market and from their Harwood Road home just north of Baltimore.

Campbellford-area farmer Ted Stillman agrees the season started early – by about three weeks this year.

So far he has collected about 16 milk cans full of sap to boil down. He has about a gallon of the golden syrup from this year's boiling efforts, which start with tapping spigots into the maple trees, hanging buckets to catch the sap, and then dumping it into the milk cans before using a wood-fuelled fire and boiling equipment to reduce the sap to a thick, rich and lush texture.

Small operations are a lot of manual labour compared to larger ones, where lines hung from tree to tree suck the sap into boiling equipment in a nearby sap house, he explained.

Stillman says he doesn't sell his maple syrup.

“It's for family and friends.”

The farm has been producing maple syrup since 1832.

The sap runs, he said, “if the temperatures goes up above 32 to 35 degrees Farenheight (40 is ideal) during the day, and goes down to about 25 degrees at night.”

If the temperature stays too warm and doesn't cool off at night, the sap goes up and “stays up to make leaves” and then turns a milky colour.

This year, the weather has just been “weird....It's not a normal year,” Stillman summed up.

George and Alice Potter operated Sandy Flat Sugar Bush for decades in a rural area just outside of Warkworth before retiring a couple of years ago, selling the operation to Derek and Angela van Stam (a nurse and medic with the military).

Over 31 years, it has grown to include activities in the sugar bush and, together with those on the main streets in Warkworth, have created the annual Warkworth Maple Syrup Festival.

One of the two co-ordinators, Tom Harris, said it drew 6,500 people last year.

The individual activities at the festival, and whether the sap will be running on Saturday and Sunday, all depend on the weather, Harris said. But the festival is all ready to go, whatever happens.

There was no snow at Sandy Flats Sugar Bush earlier this week. If it stays that way, sleigh rides will become wagon rides, he said.

Peter van Stam, the father of owner Derek van Stam and the person who assists with those rides people take at the sugar bush, added that without snow, there won't be any taffy.

A pancake house will be busy there, and so will the sugar shack where people can see the sap boiled down. There is also an outside fire pit where this is done in an open black pot suspended above the fire.

The new owners have been bottling sap nights after work and on weekends since the sap started running, said the younger van Stam's mother, Kathy.

The warkworthmaplesyrupsfestival.ca website offers a welcoming overview of activities at the sugar bush happening between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday.

“Compare the native, pioneer and modern methods of gathering and processing the sap. Enjoy the quiet gliding of horse-drawn sleigh rides. Explore the educational nature trails. Taste the mouth-watering treat of complimentary maple taffy on the snow. Join in the log-sawing contest, the snowshoe competition or the three-person plank race. Give in to a delicious plate of pancakes and sausages smothered in International award-winning syrup served by the Warkworth Community Service Club. Enjoy olde tyme square dance demonstrations, step dancing, clogging and country music. This year’s line up includes the Potter Band and The Percy Swingers.”

Buses provide a free five-km. shuttle from downtown Warkworth to the sugar bush and back again. They run between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. The festival entrance fee is $4.