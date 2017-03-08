LUSI scores high marks

COBOURG -

Cobourg council has received for information purposes the 2016 Cobourg Water Treatment Plant Summary Report, noting that the final inspection rating was 98.82%.

Required by provincial regulation, the report is now posted on the town website (as is required for all municipalities whose water system serves more than 10,000 consumers).

The report in the agenda for the committee-of-the-whole meeting was an abbreviated version of a longer one — 100 pages long, Deputy Mayor John Henderson pointed out.

“I can tell you, it's exceptionally thorough, and my compliments to everybody at the Town of Cobourg,” Henderson said.

That 98.82% score is down from last year, Councillor Forrest Rowden said, but not by much.

Last year's score was 99.1%, Rowden recalled.

“I think (the shortfall) was mostly to do with documentation, not anything in noncompliance at the plant,” he said.

