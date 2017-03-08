‘Love Builds Brains’ event set for March 27

COBOURG -

A presentation entitled: “Love Builds Brains” has been rescheduled for March 27 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cobourg Lions Community Centre.

Nationally-renowned child psychologist Dr. Jean Clinton had to cancel due to illness in January, but the presentation is back on again.

Targeting parents and caregivers, the event is about “the developing brain and the crucial role relationships with others play in healthy development,” states a release.

“The Best Start Network, a

committee of community agencies chaired by (Northumber-land) County is hosting the

event,” says county spokesperson Kate Campbell.

“The event is free. We are asking people to register so that we can manage our space requirements,” she stated in an e-mail.

“If someone registered for the January event and they still wish to attend, they do not need to contact us (they’re automatically registered). If they no longer wish to attend, or they did not register the first time around, we’re asking people to contact us.”

Register by March 20 by contacting cmumford@fivecounties.on.ca or 289-252-1598 ext. 234.

vmacdonald@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_vmacdonald