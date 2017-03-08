Long-awaited James Street work will proceed

COBOURG -

Previously put off by a year, work on James Street East can proceed in 2017, with funding arrangements approved at this week's committee-of-the-whole meeting of Cobourg council.

That funding had to be arranged without the help of an anticipated Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund grant, Councillor Forrest Rowden pointed out.

It has been delayed a year already, Rowden added, and a number of parties are waiting eagerly to see it proceed — LUSI, the public-works department and the residents of the area among them.

“Their street hasn't been done in at least 80 to 100 years, so it's long overdue,” he said.

The report from director of public works Barry Thrasher pinpointed the area to be worked on as James Street between Division and College streets.

All road components are deficient, the report said — water, sanitary and storm infrastructure, gravel base, pavement and sidewalks.

The motion was to proceed with the project, using $459,000 from the Federal gas-tax fund and $120,000 from the sanitary-sewer reserves.

Lakefront Utility Services Inc. has already budgeted for its portion of the project funding, which is $265,000.

This leaves $51,000 as a tax requirement, but that has already been taken into account in the town's approved 2017 budget.

Thrasher's report included the projected balances of both reserve funds as of Dec. 31, 2017 — $925,000 for the gas-tax reserve and $1.7-million in the sewer reserve.

Rowden offered a public thanks to treasurer Ian Davey.

“He has always encouraged us not to spend all our gas-tax money, and here's the reason why — there's $459,000 we can go to to make sure these projects get completed,” he said.

