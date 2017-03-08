We’ve turned another page on the calendar and March is now upon us.

We look forward to the extra daylight and we also look for reasons to get out of the house.

Our 6 week Euchre began again on Wednesday, March 1. Cards are held every Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Zone Moonshoot Euchre was held on Saturday, March 4 and on behalf of the branch, we would like to thank those that came out. We would like to say a big thank you to the Ladies Auxiliary for providing a variety of foods for all in attendance at a reasonable cost.

Coming up on St. Patty’s Day, we have chosen to celebrate with an evening of Pub Fare for $10/person in lieu of a Friday night dinner and karaoke will take place from 7 to 11 p.m. We will also draw for the St. Patty’s Day basket at this time.

On Saturday, March 18 the R.C.L. Br.#30 will be hosting a St. Patty’s Cribbage tournament. Cost is $5/person. Registration is at noon and play will commence at 1 p.m. Sandwiches will be available and a 50/50 draw will be held.

As has become our custom, we will be hosting Moon Shoot Euchre on Sunday, March 19. Registration starts at noon and play begins at 1 p.m. The cost is $5/person. 50/50 draw will be held. No partner is required for this event. Everyone is welcome.

Meat Draw is still held every Friday at 5 p.m. Daily Draw is drawn Tuesday through Saturday at 5 p.m. Weekly draw is every Saturday at 5 p.m.

As always, if you know of any veterans that are homeless or in need of assistance please call our Branch at 905-885-6585 and leave a message for our Veteran’s Affairs officer Larry. Our veterans are an important part of our history and we want to be part of their future.

If you are interested in our upcoming events, you may want to have a look at our website at br30rcl.ca or stop by the Branch and pick up your own copy of our monthly calendar. We look forward to seeing you soon.

Help us celebrate 90 years in style, bring us some memories and help us create some new ones.