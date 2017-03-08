Knights of Columbus donate to Community Care

Community Care Northumberland (CCN) recently accepted a $500 donation from the Knights of Columbus Council 6490 in Port Hope. These dollars will help support CCN's non–medical home support services to seniors, adults with disabilities and to all persons who has been diagnosed with a terminal illness, so that they can remain healthy and independent in their own homes in Port Hope and throughout Northumberland County. Pictured (from left) are Knight Theodore Welch, Grand Knight Branden Fonovic and Trish Baird, CCN executive director. The Knights of Columbus host a variety of events, including charity barbecues in the Port Hope area to assist in raising these funds.