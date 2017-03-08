Job Fair showcases opportunity

COBOURG -

They came by car, bus and on foot to the Community Employment Resources Partnership Job Fair at the Cobourg Lions Centre late Tuesday afternoon.

Among those was a woman wanting to change jobs.

“I'm looking for employment as soon as possible,” said the woman who did not want to be identified.

“After 25-plus years in the insurance industry, it is time for a change.”

Asked what she would like to do, the woman indicated that she was looking to move into manufacturing “on the line.”

Inside the Lions Centre, about 30 companies had display booths waiting to entice prospective employees to join them.

“I'd like to hire more people my age,” Baltimore Valley Garden Centre owner John Moore said.

His busy period is spring and summer. and a retired person with a love of gardening who wants a seasonal job would be a good fit, he said.

The RCMP are hiring 6,000 people over the next five years, Const. Eric Desrosiers said, while Kaitlin Legassic of the Ontario Ministry of Corrections said about 2,000 people are needed within two years.

Harvey's in Port Hope had a booth. and Amanda VanCoor said they are looking to hire for the summer — six or seven students are being sought with the expectation they would return to college or university in the fall.

Golden Beach Resort on Rice Lake is looking to fill for a variety of positions for the upcoming seasons, manager Lawrence Jackson said, ranging from housekeeping and kitchen to maintenance,

Chris Thurston, owner of Hill County Property Services, was concentrating on hiring for outside summer-time jobs, ranging from gardening and lawns to power washing and debris removal.

Some of the businesses were doing interviews, while others collected resumes.

Northumberland County, which has more than 500 employees and is one of the largest employers in the county, provided a recruiting-process leaflet outlining how to search out and apply for posted jobs.