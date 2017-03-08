History matters on Monkey Mountain

Re: Northumberland Today, “Details of settlement not made public” – Feb. 2

Public officials of all government levels have taken a myopic view of one of the most important cultural and natural heritage landscapes in Northumberland County (historically known as Monkey Mountain).

According to historical accounts, Monkey Mountain was the location of a village of the Cayuga people of the Iroquois Confederacy and the first recorded human occupation in the county when Ontario was a thick forest and the only road was a foot-path.

Several early French maps (Joliet, Franquelin, Raffeix, Bellin, Danville, etc.) from the mid 1600s show the village named “Ganaraskè” (or close derivation) at the site of modern day Port Hope - more than a century before the arrival of the first fur trader, Peter Smith.

The colonial expansion of the Old World into New, the fur trading ambitions of the Europeans, the workings of the Sulpician missionaries and the strategic role the native people played in the struggle between the French and British for control of the fur trade all occurred during this period of the French Regime.

For all of Northumberland and Peterborough Counties, the Ganaraska Trail was the main carrying, portage and canoe route from Lake Ontario to Rice Lake, Peterborough area and northern interior (chain of Kawartha Lakes).

Ganaraskè was more than a Cayuga village, it was a trading and missionaries place. The exact location of Ganaraskè remains uncertain but important clues are found in the origin of the Monkey Mountain name.

A well documented historical legend describes “If you walked on Monkey Mountain at night, you are followed by little red lights and little children can be heard screaming and running around yet there is no one there. This occurs around an area where the natives had their longhouse.” (Port Hope District Historical Society (PHDHS) Newsletter, September, 2015; Little Tales of Old Port Hope, 1966; Port Hope Evening Guide series, 1965/66)

A longhouse would have been evidence of a village site – the Iroquoian Cayugas were known as “people of the longhouse".

According to notes from PHDHS/East Durham collection, the Monkey Mountain name may have been a change over time from "Monk's Mound". The Sulpician Missionaries from France were known visitors.

After Denonville’s expedition in 1687 attacking the villages around Lake Ontario, Ganaraskè was heard of no more.

The late Ted Austin (1925-2001) who lived nearby on Cavan St. reportedly uncovered local native burial sites and had the largest known collection of artifacts found in the Port Hope area.

When control of Canada passed from France to Great Britain in 1763, the French Ganaraskè name changed to "Ganaraska" from which Ganaraska River is named.

The historical importance of Ganaraskè should not be underestimated. It could have become the only National Historic Site of Canada designated in Port Hope (like a similar Iroquoian village by Rouge River in Toronto).

The large park-like greenspace area with hills, ravines and forested area on Monkey Mountain in Port Hope’s core could have become like Central Park. (Port Hope has already lost its waterfront crown jewel (central beach) to the nuclear industry).

Near Ganaraska River, all waste should be cleaned up including an untold amount of leaching historic LLRW radioactive waste from the 1940s of the dangerous kind from the Monkey Mountain Residue Area, strewn in with regular waste from the Highland Avenue Landfill owned by the County.

Many long time residents have grown tired, confused, skeptical or cynical by all things nuclear. When the original Legal Agreement was signed in 2001, they were told the town would be left “pristine” and returned to “background conditions” after clean-up.

Since then, the amount and level of clean-up has significantly changed to standards not so clean – even less understood. Future problems could cost taxpayers untold millions of dollars in a small town already cash-strapped.

Many unanswered questions remain. How has the settlement benefitted the community? How clean is the cleanup? Will there be a full clean-up of all waste – both nuclear and non-nuclear? When will the groundwater of remediated sites be safe enough to drink (if ever)? What is the future land use planned for this area? How many trees will be lost? Why are settlement details kept secret? How was there informed public consent when details were not made public? Why has independent review been absent? What are the guarantees to safeguard residents?

Under the Environmental Protection Act, has the Ontario Ministry of Environment approved the proposed clean-up - or has the Canadian government claimed jurisdiction over nuclear waste and exempted itself from this process? (If so, even the strictest process for environmental review under the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act does not meet the lowest standards of Ontario’s EA requirements).

As a concerned citizen, there should be full public disclosure, accountability and transparency regarding the quality and quantity of remediation on Monkey Mountain. After several decades of hazardous nuclear waste, the Canadian government is responsible and should pay for a full cleanup - not partial remediation.

Marian Martin

Ward 2 Port Hope