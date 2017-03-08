H.E.A.R.T. matters at NHH

COBOURG -

A little heart is going a long way at Northumberland Hills Hospital, the board heard at its March meeting last week.

The hospital has adopted the Communicate With Heart program that originated with the Cleveland Clinic, president and chief executive officer Linda Davis said.

“Patient-centred care doesn't just occur at the bedside — it needs to occur at every level,” Davis said.

“This is one of the tools we are implementing to help support staff, to really make sure we are providing good interpersonal communications with patients and families.”

Chief human-resource officer and vice-president of human resources and quality Elizabeth Vosburgh said that both S.T.A.R.T. With Heart and Respond With H.E.A.R.T. are instructed in interactive classroom settings, and the goal is to have 80% of the staff trained by the end of March.

Vosburgh said that a key part of the instruction is to have the staffer see things through a patient's eyes.

“You're coming into this organization. You are probably going to be a little bit scared. You are probably going to feel vulnerable,” she said.

She showed a brief film clip that demonstrated that everyone has a story. The uneasy-looking man being wheeled in is dreading a procedure and fearful that he waited too long. The stressed-looking mother is taking her daughter in for a final visit with her terminally ill father. The worried-looking inpatient has a daughter getting married in a few days and wants desperately to be there. The sad subdued couple have a 19-year-old son on life support.

That goes for staff too. The weary nurse is nearing the end of a 12-hr. shift. The bubbly volunteer on the pediatric ward always wanted a child of her own.

So many people come to the hospital because they or a family member are suffering, Vosburgh said.

“They are not here for the great food — they are dealing with a medical diagnoses, and there's not necessarily a good expected outcome.”

The message is in the acronyms in both programs.

In S.T.A.R.T. With Heart:

S is for the smile and warm greeting. A first impression often lingers longer than any factual information, and that impression is formed within one-tenth of a second.

T is for telling your name and what to expect, not just in patient-care areas but in corridors and elevators. Staffers are being encouraged to introduce themselves a little more.

A is for active listening and validation of feelings being expressed, responding to both verbal and nonverbal cues.

R is for rapport and relationship building, taking the time to talk.

T is for thanking at the end of each encounter. A little gratitude goes a long way.

Steps can be done in any order, Vosburgh said, “but it is our expectation that it be done in each and every interaction.”

Respond With H.E.A.R.T. has its own steps:

H is for hear. When someone is angry, quell the instinct to become defensive and hear the person out — completely, without interrupting to suggest a solution to the problem.

E is for empathize. It builds trust.

A is for apologize. Express genuine regret when something adverse has happened.

R is for respond. Explain how something will be done about a situation, as opposed to shelving it away.

T is for thanks. Express gratitude that the person brought the issue forward and gave you the chance to address it.

“People who have been using it find it is effective, and it does help,” Vosburgh stated.

The goal is also to see a 10% drop in complaints by March 31, she added. “Early signs are that we have seen a 10% drop in our complaints.”

Not that complaints are a big problem, she added, according to the figures.

The average patient interacts with 100 NHH employees over a three-day stay. Within a 24-hr. period, that patient is likely to have 25 to 30 separate interactions with hospital employees, each of which lasts less than 10 minutes.

Figures for 2015 show that 33,489 individual patients made 101,941 visits. In the end, only 0.5% of them filed formal complaints.

“Most times we knock it out of the park here. We get thank-you notes, we get flowers, we get chocolates. But from time to time, we miss the mark,” Vosburgh said.

“Fortunately, people are forgiving and allow us the opportunity to make things right.”

