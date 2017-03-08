Friends celebrate Oscar Peterson

Friends of Music and Ken Prue's Cobourg Jazz will join forces March 12 to celebrate the musical life of Oscar Peterson.

Swingin' With Oscar will feature CBC host Tom Allen and the acclaimed Remi Bolduc Quartet in concert at 3 p.m. at Port Hope's Capitol Theatre.

Prue says that this event features an after-party that will rival the concert — music by bassist Dave Young and guitarist Mike Francis, door prizes, fantastic draw prizes, finger food, cash bar and an early-bird discount on the Friends' 43rd season.

Still remaining on the 42nd season is the Charles Richard Hamelin concert April 23 and the Gryphon Trio performance May 7, both shows also at the Capitol Theatre at 3 p.m.

Your all-inclusive ticket for the March 12 Oscar Peterson event is $60, available at the Capitol box office and at www.capitoltheatre.com.