FIT has no place on farmlands, writer says

NORTHUMBERLAND -

Dear Editor:

Only those passing perchance on broomstick or visiting by spacecraft from Mars are "alien" to the Grits' Green Energy Plan. And everyone else knows all too painfully well just how well that fling file has turned out!

To those people unwittingly and unwillingly forced to live next door to such solar projects as GreenLife Solar #19, proposed and situate next door on John Beatty's farm at 6330 Ganaraska Rd., RR2, Campbellcroft, I share your pain.

The 2016 53-page section 5.01 FIT program rule book for green energy projects like GreenLife Solar #19 provides crystal-clear directives as to FIT program application eligibility requirements.

Let us not be hoodwinked into thinking that GreenLife Solar #19 is anything less than what it is.This would be equivalent to giving the fox guard duty over the hen house.

FIT-approved projects like Renesola's GreenLife Solar #19 are NOT permitted on prime agricultural farmlands. Renesola's GreenLIfe Solar #19 is situate on prime agricultural farmland. The project has already been approved and is nearly in the construction phase.

Mr. Beatty's farm property is one of the prettiest. and has been one of the longest-running productive potato lands anywhere in Hope Township.

We are bona fide farmers, farming for almost 70 years. We have even rented and farmed on occasion this adjacent property. This is prime agricultural farmland.

According to the Canada Land Inventory, the property is a mix of class 2 soil (which is prime agricultural land) and class 6 (deciduous forest, which is considered unsuited for cultivation). And for Feed-in-Tariff (FIT) projects on lands such as this, a land evaluation study is required. The solar farm would need to go on the class 6 soil only.

Too many solar farms are going in Northumberland County under the radar that too few know anything about. Not Mr. Beatty's neighbours, not Deputy Mayor Greg Burns, not Councillor (and Chair of Planning) Louise Ferrie Blecher, not Northumberland MPP Lou Rinaldi, not Peterbororough MPP and Agriculture Minister Jeff Leal.

Respectfully,

John Kordas