Not going south? Not going skiing?

Join the Port Hope Public Library for a March Break Staycation from March 13 to March 17. School-aged children are invited to a fun-filled week of daily activities at the Mary J. Benson Branch, located at 31 Queen Street.

Ted Staunton launches his new picture book, Harry and Clare’s Amazing Staycation on Monday, March 13 at 11 a.m. The author will entertain everyone with his work as a children’s book author.

Clare’s imagination takes them to Mars and onto a pirate ship. Harry’s had enough when she eats all the snacks. Furby House Books, (65 Walton Street) will be on hand to sell copies of Ted’s books. Participants also have a chance to win an autographed copy of the book.

As a continuation to the Library’s successful Local History Series: Canada 150 families are invited to Grow Your Family Tree on Tuesday, March 14 at 11 am Discover if you’re related to a Viking or a queen or someone on your street.

At 7:30 pm join us for an evening of star gazing. Bring binoculars if you have them, hope for a clear night and we’ll look up in the sky to view Venus, Mars and lots of stars.

Keep the binoculars handy For the Birds on Wednesday, March 15 at 11 a.m. We’ll build a simple bird feeder and go outside to do some bird watching with expert Elizabeth Kellogg. At 2 p.m. we’re showing Dreamworks movie Trolls. At the Garden Hill Branch (3609 Ganaraska Road) at 2 pm join us for Crafternoon! Crafty fun for all ages.

On Thursday, March 16 at 11 a.m. drop in for a showing of Disney’s Moana. After lunch bring a couple of friends to the Library for Games Day! an afternoon of board games. It’s St. Patrick’s Day Crafts on Friday March 17 and beginning at 11 a.m. children can create some ‘luck of the Irish’ crafts. Lots of green involved. Great ideas for making your staycation an amazing time.

Afternoon Matinees happen every Tuesday afternoon at the Mary J. Benson Branch featuring the theme ‘Office Laughter’ throughout March. On March 14 at 2 p.m. everyone can enjoy Desk Set starring Katharine Hepburn as librarian Bunny Watson who outwits engineer Richard Sumner played by real life love interest Spencer Tracy. The Unfinished Stitchery Guild provides handcrafters with some expert advice and encouragement to finish projects languishing on the shelf. The next meeting happens on Wednesday, March 15 at 6:30 pm.

Details about Library programs can be found always in the What’s On monthly newsletter, on the website phpl.ca or by calling 905-885-4712. Find the Library on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

