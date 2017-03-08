Diabetes Expo returns March 25

Have you recently been diagnosed with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes? Has your doctor told you that your blood sugar is too high, or that you have ‘prediabetes’ or are “at risk” of developing diabetes? Are you living with someone with diabetes?

Well the Northumberland Diabetes Expo on Saturday, March 25 is the premier event in the area for you.

This year marks the fifth year that the Northumberland Family Health Team and the Port Hope Northumberland Community Health Centre have collaborated to bring an event of this kind to the residents of Port Hope, Cobourg and surrounding areas.

The theme of the Northumberland Diabetes Expo is improving self-care and self-management of diabetes. The event is aimed at people with diabetes; those interested to learn how to avoid diabetes, and those who would like to learn how best to support someone in the family with diabetes. At the Northumberland Diabetes Expo, you will receive the best support, encouragement and information you need to be your own diabetes champion.

Two fantastic talks have been planned to increase your knowledge, understanding and motivation. Returning by popular demand is Dr. Bhargava, MD. This local physician specialist will speak on “Self-Improvement Options for Diabetes” from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Dr. Bhargava has a down-to-earth, impressive and interesting approach, and has drawn large crowds to his talks in the past.

At 12 p.m., local Registered Dietitian Adam Hudson and Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Education Heather Cluney will bring you a wonderfully informative talk called “Let Food Be Your Medicine.” Food is one of the main factors that affect blood sugar levels, according to the Canadian Diabetes Association, but paying attention to the food you prepare and eat doesn’t have to be restrictive and boring. Adam and Heather bring fun and facts together with this talk to help motivate anyone with diabetes in a whole new healthy way.

There will be an “Ask the Expert” section of the event where you can talk one on one with local professionals to ask any of your questions; discuss any concerns, or even share your successes. The experts include: Registered Dietitians and Registered Nurses (with specialized training in Diabetes Management), Nurse Practitioners, Registered Physiotherapists, Registered Occupational Therapists, Registered Pharmacists, Registered Dental Hygienists and more. Blood sugar testing will be available on-site and for the first time ever, a quick and easy test will be available to provide you with your A1C result on-the-spot (this team is a measure of your average blood sugar levels over a three-month period).

Since taking care of your feet is an important part of managing diabetes, you won’t want to miss the free foot screening sessions by Registered Nurses from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Free grab bags will be available to the first 100 people to arrive at the event and everyone in attendance will be entered into a draw for door prizes. One lucky person in attendance will walk away with the grand prize: a $400 gift card to Summerville's Sports in Cobourg.

The Northumberland Diabetes Expo is on Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held the Cobourg Lions Community Centre, 57 Elgin St. East.

If you aren’t able to make it to the Diabetes Expo, the Port Hope Northumberland Community Health Centre Diabetes Education Centre accepts self-referrals from anyone living with pre-diabetes, diabetes or “at risk” for developing type 2 diabetes. The NFHT can see patients from their 21 family physicians. Both centers provide a team approach to client centered care.

We hope to see you at the Northumberland Diabetes Expo.

- Submitted by the Northumberland Diabetes Expo Planning Committee