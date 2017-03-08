Cramahe narrowly accepts BCCC contract

COLBORNE -

Cramahe Township council narrowly voted in favour of approving a $64,080 request from the Brighton-Cramahe Chamber of Commerce.

Mayor Marc Coombs cast the tie-breaking vote that defeated Deputy Mayor Sandra Arthur's motion, made during budget deliberations this week, not to approve the request.

The chamber was asking the amount over three years plus free office space as well as a fee-for-service advertising-and-promotion contract.

Arthur's motion cited a lack of enough success metrics specific to Cramahe Township to demonstrate value for the money to date.

Arthur also noted that no compelling argument had been provided to justify a contract that did not go to tender.

Councillor Tim Gilligan declared there is insufficient value to the average taxpayer, and noted that a disproportionately small number of the chamber members are Cramahe businesses.

Finally, he said, there will be an election in 2018 — and council should not be approving a three-year contract in 2017.

“There are businesses in Colborne that have never been approached by the chamber. There are business coming back to town that are not part of the chamber,” Gilligan said.

When it was put to a vote, however, Gilligan's and Arthur's support was counteracted by the votes of Councillors Ed van Egmond and Donald Clark. Coombs voted with them to defeat the motion.