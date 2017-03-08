Cramahe libraries hold stamp competition

CRAMAHE TOWNSHIP -

March 14 is the deadline to create your own stamp design in celebration of Canada's 150th birthday.

The Colborne and Castleton libraries are inviting your own concept of a stamp with the theme What Canada Means To You, Living in Cramahe Township, a way of recognizing both the sesquicentennial and the 225th birthday of Cramahe Township.

All township residents are welcome to submit their artwork.

They are asking for only one entry per person or group (for example, a service club or classroom could collaborate on a design to offer), and colours and art media are your own choice. Entries become the property of the library.

Artwork should be done on a regular sheet of white 8.5-by-11-inch paper (and should be scannable). On the back, print your name (or group name) and telephone number clearly.

Deliver it to either library by 5 p.m. March 14, and watch for it to go on display.

Ballot boxes where everyone can vote on a winner will be set out March 22 through May 16 at each library, and judging will take place in two age groups — youth (aged one to 18) and adult (aged 19 to 100).

Only one vote is allowed per Cramahe Township resident, and the winners will be announced at a later date.