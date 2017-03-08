Council of Canadians launch Blue Dot initiative

In recognition of World Water Day on March 22, the Northumberland Chapter of the Council of Canadians will be holding a meeting for members, supporters and all other interested volunteers to launch the Blue Dot initiative in Northumberland County.

The meeting will be held at Go-Green-Together, 739 D’ Arcy St. in Cobourg at 7 p.m.

The Blue Dot movement is a comprehensive, multi-year campaign to support the groundswell of Canadians who want meaningful action to protect the people and places they love. Originally established by the David Suzuki Foundation we will be following guidelines and principles upheld by that foundation.

Across the country, Canadians believe in our inherent right to a healthy environment - clean air and water, safe food and a say in decisions that affect our health and well-being. One by one people are standing up to say this right should be recognized.

This growing movement of Canadians (25,000 volunteers & 105,000 supporters) calls upon their local communities to pass municipal declarations respecting people's right to live in a healthy environment.

Community by community, this grassroots movement has inspired decision-makers across our provinces and territories to take notice. The Ontario provincial government has already responded and passed an environmental bill of rights, although it still needs to be strengthened.

Nationwide 149 municipalities have signed on and in Ontario alone 52 municipalities have responded (35% of national number & 2/3 of Ontario’s population based on 2014 census). With so many communities calling for action from all levels of government, the next step is to have our federal government follow suit and pass an environmental bills of rights.

Recognition in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms – the highest law in our country – is the final step in protecting our right to clean air and water and safe food for all Canadians. This ensures that we all benefit from a healthy environment, world-class standards and a say in the decisions that affect our health.

More than 110 nations recognize their citizens' right to live in a healthy environment. But not in Canada. In 80 per cent of these countries, these rights have already led to stronger environmental laws and improved protection.

The right to a healthy environment is the simple yet powerful idea that all Canadians deserve to breathe fresh air, drink clean water, eat safe food and enjoy a stable climate.

One in two Canadians live in areas where they are exposed to unsafe levels of air pollution. Canada has no national safety regulations for drinking water or binding air quality standards Pollution costs Canada more than $100 billion a year.

About 85 per cent of people in Canada support the right to a healthy environment.

The David Suzuki Foundation and the Council of Canadians recognizes the rights and title of Aboriginal Peoples, guided by the 2010 United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People. We commit to respectfully engage with Aboriginal Peoples when our work concerns their interests.

The David Suzuki Foundation uses evidence -based information and analysis to promote progressive policy-making and public awareness of complex environmental issues.

And, the Council of Canadians Chair, Maude Barlow, has written extensively on the world water crisis and environmental issues over the years including her most recent book 'Boiling Point ' , which demonstrates that Canada is already in the midst of our own water crisis.

Please join us on March 22nd, at Go - Green - Together, 739 D' Arcy St. in Cobourg at 7 PM. And help is undertake this important challenge to ensure that Canadians are protected for now and for future generations.

Patricia Daly is a member of the local branch of Council of Canadians