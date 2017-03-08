Cobourg Transit benefits from PTIF

COBOURG -

At this week's committee-of-the-whole session, Cobourg council learned that the town's transit system will benefit from the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund.

This money is being made available for the purposes of upgrading and improving public-transit systems, according to a report from director of public works Barry Thrasher.

The town was approved for half of the $325,000 it requested, the report said, but that will still allow for three purchases.

• Demand Response Software ($45,000) is for the Paratransit clients, improving performance and efficiency to offer a more reliable service.

• A new Paratransit vehicle ($85,000) will replace an aging vehicle in the town's transit fleet.

• Ten new transit shelters ($32,500) will be strategically deployed. In some cases, they will replace aging ones, and in some cases they will be installed for the first time to improve rider safety.

Council voted to authorize the preparation of a bylaw to pursue arrangements that will effect the transfer-payment agreement for the funding.

