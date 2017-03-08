NORTHUMBERLAND -

Ontario Agri-Food Venture Centre innovation coordinator and chef, Emilio Ojeda, has a lineup of free cafe chats in Northumberland County about different aspects of developing local food businesses.

Grants and loans for expanding and starting food businesses was the focus of the first of the series and it was scheduled for earlier this week, Ojeda said in an interview.

The next one which interested people can either turn up to, or register in advance through www.oafvc.ca, will be held at The Dreamer Cafe on Queen Street in Port Hope at 3 p.m. March 21, he said. Entitled “Marketing our Food Business,” the speaker will be from Nourish Food Market of Toronto.

“Placing your product out there” follows on March 28 at 2 p.m. at the Agri-Food Venture Centre, 166 Industrial Park Rd., Colborne and this covers how to get your food product to distributors and/or onto store shelves.

In April, also at the Agri-Food Venture Centre where foods products have already been developed over the past two years, (actually created and marketed like hops used in the production of beer,) there will be a “Food Preneur workshop” covering the steps from an idea to marketing.

This Recipe to Success seminar session costs $25 (goes from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. On April 20) and to register go to https://foodpreneurworkshop.eventbrite.ca

The last free cafe session is May 15 on the topic of understanding food regulations, Ojeda said.

People who would benefit from these sessions are those who have a food business idea they want to start or expand as well as others like farmers who want to “add value to their crops.”

