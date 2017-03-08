Celebrate Bach with Port Hope event

March 21 is not just the first day of spring — it's Johann Sebastian Bach's 332nd birthday, and Port Hope is celebrating a little early.

The Royal Canadian College of Organists Northumberland Centre has planned an event based on Bach In The Subway. Ringing a change on that highly successful event, Randy Mills says they have planned a Bach Walk — three Port Hope churches will host local organists in a series of short free public recitals on March 18.

Dale Henderson is given the credit for the first Bach In The Subway in 2010. Noticing that audiences for Bach's music were consistently shrinking, Henderson decided it was because not enough people get to experience live classical music.

He took the matter into his own hands, and began frequent public performances of Bach's Cello Suites in New York City subways.

Each March, the movement grew. By Bach's 330th birthday two years ago, thousands of musicians in 150 cities in 40 countries were playing freely in public spaces to give Bach back to the world.

Port Hope's contribution to the movement is the Bach Walk, which begins with a 10 a.m. half-hour recital at Port Hope United Church (34 South St.).

It's a five-minute walk from there to St. John's Anglican Church (33 Pine St. N.) for more Bach music at 10:45 a.m.

Then, a 10-minute walk will bring you to St. Paul's Presbyterian Church (131 Walton St.), where the last part of the concert begins at 11:30 a.m.

Everyone is welcome, Mills said, and on-street parking is available near the churches.