CDHS jazz ensemble heading to Nationals

CAMPBELLFORD -

Campbellford District High School’s Senior Jazz Ensemble is heading to the Musicfest Canada Nationals in May after winning gold at the Southern Ontario Regionals in Oshawa.

Their performance included the premiere of an arrangement by band director Dave Noble called Thing of Gold, which had elements of world music, jazz, and rock.

“The students are big fans of the Grammy Award-winning instrumental jazz group Snarky Puppy, and I thought it would be fun and interesting to perform an arrangement of one of their tunes,” Noble said in the press release.

The group also performed an Ellington-era swing tune, Blues for Bubber, and a 1970’s-era funk piece called Old School.

The group was complimented after their performance by adjudicator Neil Yorke-Slader (the head of Musicfest Canada’s instrumental jazz division) for being exciting and willing to take risks.

Saxophonist Rahul Patel won an award for musicianship and leadership for the Senior Jazz Ensemble, and keyboardist Patrick Muldoon won the same award on behalf of his group — the CDHS Junior Jazz Ensemble, which features mostly Grade 9 students and won a silver award.

The junior group impressed the adjudicators and was invited to submit a recording in April to see if they might still earn a spot at Nationals.

“It is always hard for the juniors to earn a Nationals invitation because they are considered third- to fifth-year performers in the eyes of the Musicfest adjudicators,” Noble stated.

“But in our area, many of our Grade 9 students are beginners, and this is their first group experience, so it is hard for them. But I think this is the best junior group we’ve had in some time, which is why the adjudicators offered an opportunity to still try to get to Nationals if they can do it.”

CDHS Music is sponsored by Scott Drummond GM.

Musicfest Canada is North America’s largest student music festival, involving more than a quarter of a million students across Canada in regional festivals and about 8,000 students invited to perform at the Nationals. The National finals of the festival takes place in different cities across Canada. This year, the Nationals are in Niagara Falls, May 14 to 19.