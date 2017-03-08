Brighton Army Cadets will visit Vimy Ridge

BRIGHTON -

With two years of fundraising behind them, 20 members of the 1 Canadian Parachute Army Cadets Corps 100 will leave Brighton March 17 for a European tour that comes at an important time in history.

April 9 is the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge, Commanding Officer Pam Hohner pointed out.

With eight adult volunteers along, their 10-day tour will begin in Amsterdam, go through such important sites as Juno Beach and Passchendaele, and wind up at Vimy Ridge just days shy of the anniversary before they fly home from Paris.

It's not the corps's first such visit, Hohner said. A few of the cadets went to France for the D-Day anniversary in 2014, and were allowed to wear their uniforms for the official ceremony.

This year, they will hit the monument a little in advance of the anniversary. This was originally a security measure, Hohner explained. When they began their planning a couple of years back, there was concern about the potential for an opportunistic terrorist attack on this historic date — and cadet units were discouraged from being present.

Though a couple of cadet corps are planning to attend anyway, she said, they are glad they decided to go early.

“There's going to be probably about 6,000 there on the anniversary,” she said.

“With us going in a couple of weeks early, we can kind of tour it at our own pace — and I think we'll get to see a little bit more of the monument, get a little closer than we would with that kind of crowd.”

Interviewed on the day her son Adam (a corps alumnus) was being sworn into the Canadian infantry at CFB Kingston, Hohner recalled her trip with him to Vimy Ridge for the 95th anniversary. Even then, on the day of the anniversary, the monument was completely closed off. Fortunately, she said, they made their visit the day before.

“This way we will be able to walk on the monument, check out the names,” she said.

“We have one kid who believes one of his relatives is on the monument, so we want to find that name.”

As far as fundraising for the trip, Hohner said the community has been extremely supportive.

One of their fundraisers was a 2016 calendar that contained photos and information about the corps and their affiliate unit — the 1 Canadian Parachute Battalion, which saw service in Europe during the Second World War. The then-and-now theme of the calendar meant that there are pictures of today's cadet activities (such as year-end reviews and the D-Day ceremony) plus vintage photos of the battalion in action.

1 Canadian Parachute Battalion members are pictured training for the jump into Normandy, preparing to deploy to Normandy, waiting to board their planes for D Day, travelling across Germany after D Day, and in a trench at LeMesnil crossing — their mission: to secure the drop zone for the 9th Battalion.

Some of these men are today members of the Brighton Legion but, of course, some made the ultimate sacrifice.

The cadets are doing a project with their affiliate unit in anticipation of their visit to battlefield graveyards, Hohner said.

Each cadet who is going has been assigned one of these fallen members of the unit to research and get to know. In Europe, they will attempt to find that man's gravesite to pay their respects personally.

With final to-do lists being checked, Hohner said, the anticipation is growing

“It's starting to feel very real now,” she said.

