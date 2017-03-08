Atom Ice Dogs to face Hanover in OMHA final

After winning an Ontario Minor Hockey Association atom CC semifinal playoff series against Wasaga Beach in three straight games, the Baltimore Ice Dogs will now face Hanover in the championship series. Baltimore will host the OMHA final series opener Saturday at 7:45 p.m. and then Game on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. The series will shift to Hanover the following weekend. Pictured Ice Dogs team members are: (front) Reece Herman; (middle, from left) Caleb Rightmyer, Hunter Hogg, Zane MacLeod; (back) Ashton Gorveatt, Carter Moore, Zander Herman, Ben Ivatt, Ben Hansen. Absent from photo: Keagan Grycko and the coaching staff of Mike Ivatt, Paul Moore, Shawn Herman, Mike Gorveatt and Ed Hogg.