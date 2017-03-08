An Irish stew recipe for St. Patrick's Day

With St Patrick’s Day just down the road a bit, I thought a nice Irish stew might be a good menu choice. Traditional Irish stew was more often than not made from lamb; so you can substitute lamb for beef in this recipe. Modern Irish cooking and Pub Grub leans more to beef & Guinness for stew. If you don’t have Guinness many other beers would do.

Once again I have catered this recipe to the busy working Mom or Dad who works all day and needs an easy meal to come home to. The whole thing could be done the evening before and held in the refrigerator over night or you could do it in the morning before work. In either case you would have a hot meal ready to go at suppertime.

IRISH PUB STYLE BEEF STEW

With Guinness

Yield: 6-8

Ingredients

2 lbs. Stewing beef

1/2 Cup A. P. flour plus salt & pepper to taste

Oil or butter for browning beef

3-4 oz. Guinness to deglaze skillet

2 Lg. Carrots, peeled and sliced into dollar size

6 stalks Celery cut into 1/2-inch slices

2 Med. Onions cut into large dice

8 oz. Sliced mushrooms

3 cloves Garlic pressed

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce.

Herb Bouqurt

1 Bunch Rosemary

1 Bunch Fresh Thyme

1 Bunch Fresh parsley

8 Cups Beef stock (enough to cover)

Rest of Guinness

1/2 Cup Steel cut oats – sub barley

Salt & freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 Cups Frozen peas

Roux to thicken

Garnish

Fresh Parsley

Method

I have geared this recipe to a slow cooker; it could be done in a Dutch oven or roasting pan in the oven by adjusting cooking time.

Dredge the beef in the flour/pepper & salt; add to preheated skillet with oil and brown in batches. Add each batch to slow cooker. De-glaze the pan with some Guinness and add liquid and scrapings to slow cooker. Add the carrots, celery, onions, Worcestershire sauce, steel cut oats & mushrooms to the slow cooker. Bundle the herbs together and tie them with some butcher twine. Leave a long piece of twine on the end to make it easy to remove bundle. If you do not have fresh herbs, substitute dried about 1 tsp. of each or 2 of Herbs de Provence. Nestle the herb bundle in the center bottom of the cooker. Next add beef stock to cover all the ingredients. Turn the cooker on low for 10-12 hours or on high for 5-6 hours. After the allotted time add frozen peas and cover for 10-15 minutes. The oats should act as a thickener; however; if the stew needs to be thickened use some Beef Bisto or make a roux. Check taste and adjust seasonings; remove herb bundle.

In this recipe I did not add potatoes; but you could if you wish. I prefer my potatoes mashed with butter in the Irish style. So for service put a couple of scoops of mashed on a plate then with the back of a spoon push the potatoes into a ring around the outer rim of the plate; next ladle the stew into the center of the plate. Garnish with fresh chopped parsley and dig in.

