Transport fuel tank ruptures
PETE FISHER/Northumberland Today
Members of the Port Hope Fire Department dealt with a diesel spill on Telephone Road just off County Road 28, north of Highway 401, around noon Tuesday. Northumberland OPP say the driver of the transport became aware his fuel tank had been ruptured by an object while driving on the highway and turned into the service centre where authorizes were notified. Spills Action Centre along with Chadwicks Environmental Clean Up Services were contacted.