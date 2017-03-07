PORT HOPE -

Low-level, historic radioactive waste from the former federally-owned Eldorado uranium refinery (forerunner of Cameco) won't begin going into the new permanent holding facility in Port Hope until next year, but 90% of local people surveyed recently know of the “plans to transport contaminated soil” there.

That is up from 87% of those who were surveyed last year, says the Port Hope Area Initiative's (PHAI) manager of legal agreement programs, Marty Kapitan.

Awareness of the plans overall, however, fell slightly in this year's public attitude survey to 92% from 96% last year.

The overall satisfaction of those surveyed about living in Port Hope increased to 96% this year from 94% last year.

The survey results, in light of the ongoing construction of the facility, indicates “that the PHAI’s public communications and stakeholder engagement activities continue to be effective,” Kapitan said.

“The PHAI will use the information from the survey to fine-tune and enhance its communications program and ensure that the community remains informed about project plans and activities throughout the cleanup.”

Other survey findings itemized in a media release include:

*Overall, 84 per cent of respondents felt that the Port Hope Project Citizen Liaison Group is important in helping with communication between the community and the project, a result similar to the 2014 survey; and

*When asked to identify the benefits of the Port Hope Project, the most common responses were the “cleanup and containment of the radioactive waste” (44 per cent) and the “improvement of the town image” (21 per cent) .

The release describes the project as a “federal environmental clean-up program for the remediation and local, long-term, safe management of historic low-level radioactive waste in Port Hope (and the Port Granby area of Southeast Clarington).....The Port Hope Project involves the construction of an engineered aboveground mound and supporting infrastructure for the safe, long-term management of approximately 1.2 million cubic metres of historic low-level radioactive waste, cleanup of the waste from various sites in Port Hope and its transportation to the waste management facility, located south of Highway 401 and west of Baulch Road.

“Ongoing maintenance and monitoring will continue for hundreds of years after the facility is capped and closed. The historic waste resulted from radium and uranium refining operations of the former Crown corporation Eldorado Nuclear and its private sector predecessors, which operated from the 1930s to 1988.”

vmacdonald@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_vmacdonald