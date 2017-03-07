NHH should end fiscal year with surplus

NORTHUMBERLAND -

With one month left in the Northumberland Hills Hospital fiscal year, Bill Gerber of the finance and audit committee reports that things are looking good.

Gerber delivered the news at the board's March meeting last week.

“We will definitely end the year with a surplus, even with the kind of surge we have been having,” he said, referring to unusually heavy inpatient numbers over the winter months.

Gerber also had good news for the 2017-2018 fiscal year that begins April 1: the $3,160,000 capital budget is completely covered.

Of that amount, he said, $3-million is coming from the hospital foundation and $160,000 from the auxiliary. Representing the latter group, Pat Page Hosiak said that the auxiliary hopes to raise even more than that, perhaps as much as $200,000.

Along with medical equipment that will be included in the capital budget, Gerber said, the hospital will require updates on its old Bell lines that no longer have the capacity to accommodate additional telephone extensions.

