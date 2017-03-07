NHH calls for community members

NORTHUMBERLAND -

The Northumberland Hills Hospital board of directors is looking for individuals interested in working with the skills-based volunteer board as community members.

Community members hold full voting privileges on the board committees on which they sit. And, as required, they may be elected to a board-director position when a vacancy occurs.

Interested candidates should have previous not-for-profit board experience, a knowledge of hospitals and the health-care system, a commitment to being team players and a willingness to take on leadership roles, the hospital press release listed.

“At this time, the NHH board of directors is looking for individuals with expertise in government relations and facilities/campus development,” the news release stated.

Candidates must be over the age of 18, and must reside or work in one of the municipalities served by the hospital — the Town of Cobourg, the Municipality of Port Hope, Hamilton Township, Alnwick/Haldimand Township or Cramahe Township.

The minimum time commitment is estimated at four to six hours per month of active committee participation, as well as further time required for background reading.

Applications from those wishing to serve as community members must be received by March 10.

For more information, or to request an application, contact Stacy Connell at sconnell@nhh.ca or 905-372-6811 ext. 4004.

For biographical information on current board and community members, visit www.nhh.ca.